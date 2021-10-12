SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMTGY stock remained flat at $$4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.