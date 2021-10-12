SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.34 million.SMART Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 917,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,632. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 0.94.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

