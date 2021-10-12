SmartKey (SKEY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartKey Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

