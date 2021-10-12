SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.92.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.