Soma Equity Partners LP Raises Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up about 3.1% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP owned approximately 0.80% of Warner Music Group worth $147,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 707,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 10,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.