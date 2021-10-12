Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.34

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and traded as low as $28.74. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 18,232 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

