Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post $10.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 60,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,657,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

