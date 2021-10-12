South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $63,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

