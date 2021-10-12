Spartan Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00060425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,682.49 or 0.99821767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.69 or 0.06223677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,025,302 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

