SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 382.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

