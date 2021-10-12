SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,220,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,896,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

