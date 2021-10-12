Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) versus MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Financial Review

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.7% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of MannKind shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -411.53% -63.74% -52.67% MannKind -115.56% N/A -26.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spero Therapeutics and MannKind, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 MannKind 0 1 5 0 2.83

Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.78%. MannKind has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than MannKind.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and MannKind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $9.33 million 59.50 -$78.28 million ($3.52) -4.91 MannKind $65.14 million 20.08 -$57.24 million ($0.20) -26.20

MannKind has higher revenue and earnings than Spero Therapeutics. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MannKind beats Spero Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.