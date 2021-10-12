Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPXSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8616 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $111.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPXSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

