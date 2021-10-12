Splinterlands Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.27 or 1.00120956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.82 or 0.06084852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

