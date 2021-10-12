Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of SRAD opened at $22.58 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.