Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $22.58 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $28.22.

