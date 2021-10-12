Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Trimmed by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT opened at $231.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

