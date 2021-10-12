Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 508,724 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 508,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.