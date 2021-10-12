Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 750,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,389. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

