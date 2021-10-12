Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,919,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

