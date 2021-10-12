Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,404,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBCP remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,590. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

