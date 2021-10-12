Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $26,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $89,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $254,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $1,707,000.

Shares of HIII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 238,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,376. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

