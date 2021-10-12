Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 3.53% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000.

ARRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,285. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

