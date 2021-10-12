Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $23.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.97.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM opened at $16.20 on Friday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,461,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.