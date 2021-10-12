Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00123777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,608.68 or 0.99710857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.86 or 0.06198434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.