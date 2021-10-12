State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 3,516 Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 62.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.