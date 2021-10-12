State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $2.62 Million in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

