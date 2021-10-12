Steginsky Capital LLC Has $51.63 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 20.7% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.06. 16,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. The company has a market capitalization of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

