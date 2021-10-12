Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Down 5.2%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.15 ($0.18) and last traded at €0.16 ($0.19). 12,120,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.17 ($0.20).

The company has a market cap of $665.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

