Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 12,724 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $52,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,291,000 after buying an additional 124,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREX stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

