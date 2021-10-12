Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 50,140 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $71,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

