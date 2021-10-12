Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,243 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Equinix worth $76,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $750.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $827.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $782.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

