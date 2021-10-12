Stifel Financial Corp Has $60.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $191,604,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

