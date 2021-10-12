Stifel Financial Corp Has $82.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $82,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

