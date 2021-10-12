Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,992 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Snap-on worth $55,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Snap-on stock opened at $213.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.