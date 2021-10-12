Stifel Financial Corp Sells 150,068 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,068 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Fortinet worth $64,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,496,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,242,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $306.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.86 and its 200-day moving average is $252.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

