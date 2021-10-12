Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 8,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 672% compared to the typical volume of 1,082 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.