StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Head-To-Head Comparison

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.78 $7.78 million N/A N/A Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.31 $62.21 million $0.52 31.23

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 117.58% N/A N/A Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Patria Investments pays out 355.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for StoneCastle Financial and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

