Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 56,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

