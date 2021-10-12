Streamr Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Streamr has a total market cap of $105.17 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00209786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00091528 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars.

