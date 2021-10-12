Summitry LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.6% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

