Summitry LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,106,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 548,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

USB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.76. 49,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,543. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

