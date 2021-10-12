Summitry LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summitry LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $93.13. 53,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,621. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

