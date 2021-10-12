Summitry LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.5% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.