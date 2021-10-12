Summitry LLC Sells 397 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Summitry LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 4.2% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $67,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.94. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,989. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.45. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

