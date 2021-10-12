SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0265

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00124880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.65 or 0.99834876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.89 or 0.06222738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

