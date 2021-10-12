Swap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,816.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Swap has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $408,617.74 and approximately $1,816.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00077653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,651.19 or 1.00076515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.76 or 0.06230607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,139,645 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

