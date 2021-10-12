Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,532. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

