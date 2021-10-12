Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $174.54 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

