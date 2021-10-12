T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.